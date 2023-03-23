    বাংলা

    Pakistan drafting fuel pricing scheme despite IMF concerns

    Some economists fear the programme could hinder a crucial International Monetary Fund pay out needed to prevent economic collapse

    Ariba ShahidAsif Shahzadbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 March 2023, 11:49 AM
    Updated : 23 March 2023, 11:49 AM

    Pakistan is drafting a fuel pricing scheme aimed at helping the poor, the petroleum minister said, a programme that some economists fear could hinder a crucial International Monetary Fund pay out needed to prevent economic collapse.

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif first announced the government's plans for the fuel pricing last week.

    Energy Minister Musadik Malik told Reuters his ministry had been given six weeks to draft the relief package, which envisages charging affluent consumers more for fuel, and using that money to reduce prices for the poor who have been hit hard by inflation, which in February was at its highest in 50 years.

    "It is not a subsidy. It is a pricing scheme. It is a relief programme for the poor," Malik said. A ministry spokesman said the price difference would be in the range of 100 Pakistani rupees (around 30 US cents) a litre for the rich and the poor.

    With enough foreign reserves to only cover about four weeks of necessary imports, Pakistan is desperate for the IMF agreement to disperse a $1.1 billion tranche from a $6.5 billion bailout agreed in 2019.

    The government has implemented several fiscal measures, including devaluing the rupee, lifting subsidies and raising energy prices as preconditions for the agreement, which the finance minister said this month was "very close".

    The resident IMF representative, Esther Perez Ruiz, said this week that the government did not consult the fund about the fuel pricing scheme.

    She said the fund would ask the government for more details about the proposal, including how it will be implemented and what protection would be put in place to prevent abuse.

    Asked about the IMF's concerns, Malik said the scheme was not a subsidy. "We haven't heard any concerns from the IMF," he said. "It is same like we did in the gas sector, and that was okay with the IMF," he added.

    Earlier this year, the government implemented different prices for natural gas based on the amount of fuel consumed.

    Economists said the scheme could derail the progress Pakistan had made so far in negotiations with the IMF.

    "It seems this was not discussed with the IMF and, therefore, could delay the staff level agreement," said former central bank deputy governor Murtaza Syed.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan, Jul 16, 2019
    Pakistan 'very close' to signing IMF agreement: finmin
    An agreement would release $1.1 billion to the cash-strapped South Asian economy
    The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan, Jul 16, 2019
    Pakistan cenbank raises key policy rate by 300 bps
    The rate stands at its highest level since October 1996
    The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan Jul 16, 2019. REUTERS
    Pakistan central bank may hike rates another 200 bps
    The State Bank of Pakistan has raised rates by 725 bps since January 2022
    The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan Jul 16, 2019.
    Pakistan set to increase interest rates in off-cycle review: investors
    The South Asian nation is facing pressure to mend its finances amid a $1 billion loan it is seeking from the International Monetary Fund

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain