India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: farmers' body

Rice planting in India could fall by 5 percent as New Delhi's decision to ban non-basmati white rice exports will cut farm income and encourage growers to switch to other crops, a leading farmers' group with close ties to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said.

The world's biggest rice exporter - accounting for more than 40 percent of global supplies of the staple - last month ordered a halt to non-basmati white rice exports, driving prices to multi-year highs.

"The rice export ban was announced right in the middle of the current planting season, and that's why the decision has sent a wrong signal to farmers," Mohini Mohan Mishra, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), or Indian Farmers' Union, told Reuters.

BKS is the farmers' wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party.

Despite being ideologically aligned with the ruling party, BKS often opposes some of India's farm policies, at times forcing a rethink. BKS also lends its support to protesting farmers.