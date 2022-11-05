Global shares rise, US dollar falls after strong jobs data

Global shares rose on Friday and the US dollar fell, after jobs data came in stronger than expected but also hinted at some slack in the tight American labor market, raising hopes the Federal Reserve might ease up on monetary tightening.

Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the economy generated 261,000 jobs in October. That was higher than an estimate of 200,000, according to a Reuters poll of economists, but it also showed unemployment rising to 3.7% from 3.5% in September while wage inflation dropped to 4.7% from 5% in the prior month.

"We definitely are seeing some early signs of pricing pressure coming down," said Tom Plumb, portfolio manager at Plumb Balanced Fund in Madison, Wisconsin.

The MSCI index of global shares, which tracks equities in 50 countries, broke two straight days of losses and was up 1.72%. European stocks (.STOXX) also rallied 1.81%, a day after falling on rate hikes from the Bank of England and the Fed.