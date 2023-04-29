What are governments doing to ease inflation pain?

Pandemic-related disruptions to global supply chains and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have driven up prices of energy, commodities and other necessities.

Here's how governments are trying to help hard-hit consumers and companies:

AMERICAS:

* The US will subject 27 drugs to inflation penalties, reducing out-of-pocket costs for Medicare recipients by as much as $390 per dose. The Inflation Reduction Act penalises drugmakers if they charge prices that rise faster than inflation for people on Medicare.

* Brazil's president in February said the minimum wage will be raised to 1,320 reais ($264) a month from the current level of 1,302 reais, starting in May. Congress in December approved a constitutional amendment increasing the spending cap to maintain welfare payouts to poor families in 2023.