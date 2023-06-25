BIS warns world economy at critical juncture in inflation fight

BANKING CRISES

The Swiss-based BIS held its annual meeting in recent days, where top central bankers discussed the turbulent last few months.

March and April saw a failure of a number of US regional banks including Silicon Valley Bank and then the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse in the BIS's own backyard.

Historically, about 15% of rate hike cycles trigger severe stress in the banking system, the BIS report showed, although the frequency rises considerably if interest rates are going up, inflation is surging or house prices have been rising sharply.

It can even be as high as 40% if the private debt-to-GDP ratio is in the top quartile of the historical distribution at the time of the first rate hike.

"Very high debt levels, a remarkable global inflation surge, and the strong pandemic-era increase in house prices check all these boxes," the BIS said.

It estimated too that the cost of supporting aging populations will grow by approximately 4% and 5% of GDP in advanced (AEs) and emerging market economies (EMEs) respectively over the next 20 years.

Absent belt-tightening by governments, that would push debt above 200% and 150% of GDP by 2050 in AEs and EMEs and could be even higher if economic growth rates wane.

Part of the report published already last week also laid out a "game changing" blueprint for an evolved financial system where central bank digital currencies and tokenised banking assets speed up and smarten up transactions and global trade.

Commenting further on the economic picture, Carstens, former head of Mexico's central bank, said the emphasis was now on policymakers to act.

"Unrealistic expectations that have emerged since the Great Financial Crisis and COVID-19 pandemic about the degree and persistence of monetary and fiscal support need to be corrected," he said.

The BIS thinks an economic "soft, or soft-ish" landing - where rates rise without triggering recessions or major banking crashes - is still possible, but accepts it is a difficult situation.

Analysts at Bank of America have calculated there have been a whopping 470 interest rate rises globally over the past 2 years compared with 1,202 cuts since the financial crash.

The US Federal Reserve has lifted its rates 500 basis points from near zero, the European Central Bank has hiked the euro zone's by 375 bps and many developing world economies have done far more.

The question remains what more will be needed, especially with signs that companies are taking the opportunity to boost profits and workers are now demanding higher wages to prevent a further erosion of their living standards.

"The easy gains have now been reaped and the last mile is going to be more difficult," Borio said, referring to challenges central bankers now face reeling inflation back to safe levels. "I wouldn't be surprised if there were more surprises".