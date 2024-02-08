Bangladesh cuts import duties on rice, sugar, edible oil ahead of Ramadan

The import duty on parboiled rice has also been withdrawn, while the regulatory duty has dropped from 25 percent to 5 percent.

The benefit will be available to rice importers until May 15. Importers must secure written approval from a joint secretary-level officer designated by the food ministry for each import consignment.

For dates, the import duty has been cut from 25 percent to 15 percent, and the reduction will be valid until Mar 30.

The duty on imported raw sugar has also been reduced from Tk 1,500 to Tk 1,000 per tonne, and for refined sugar, from Tk 3,000 to Tk 2,000 per tonne. The concession will be available until Mar 31.