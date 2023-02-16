Rampal power plant resumes production after a month of closure

The Rampal thermal power plant resumed production on Wednesday night after a month of closure due to a coal shortage.

At 11:03 pm on Wednesday a unit of the power plant was restarted, according to Anwarul Azim, deputy general manager of the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited.

The plant generated 100 MW of power at night, 200 MW in the morning and will move up to 400 MW in accordance with grid demand.

On Feb 9 a coal-bearing ship carrying 30,000 tonnes of coal arrived at the jetty to the power plant. Another ship carrying 55,000 tonnes of coal is scheduled to arrive on Feb 18.