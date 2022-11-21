Bangladesh hikes bulk power prices by 19.92% amid energy crunch

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has hiked bulk power prices by 19.92 percent amid an ongoing energy crisis.

The prevailing wholesale price was raised from Tk 5.17 per unit to Tk 6.20 in an effort to cut back on the Tk 170 billion in subsidies to the sector, BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil said at a press conference on Monday.

The change in the power tariff will have no impact on the retail prices faced by consumers for the time being. Jalil said a new public hearing would be required for any hike in retail prices.

On Oct 13, the BERC had kept bulk power prices stable in a surprise move despite a proposal from the Power Development Board to raise prices.