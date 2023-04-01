Outlook for European banks left clouded as storm abates

'UNLIKELY TO BUY'

Other investors see pressure on European bank earnings as they anticipate the euro zone economy will slow down.

Investors are now forecasting that banks themselves will tighten lending standards and pay more to secure deposits as the rumblings which began in the US banking system pressure institutions in Europe to demonstrate that they are well capitalised.

Europe's largest asset manager Amundi said a weaker economic backdrop means growth in net interest margins, a key measure of bank profitability, will be slower than expected and volumes will be lower given tighter credit conditions.

Peter Doherty, head of investment research at private bank Arbuthnot Latham in London, said he was "unlikely to buy" European bank stocks in the medium term, with the latest German investor morale survey signalling a bleak economic outlook.

"Traders will wait to see a bit more stability before they add more money to these (bank) stocks. A lot of people just want to make sure that the contagion fears abate before jumping back in," said Patrick Spencer, vice chair of equities at RW Baird.

Volatility last week in Deutsche Bank shares, after the cost of insuring its debt against the risk of default jumped to a more than four-year high, intensified worries about the health of Europe's financial sector.

Politicians, regulators and central banks have stressed that the storm triggered by the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank in the US was not a pre-cursor to a repeat of the 2008 global financial crisis and conditions now are very different.

But while European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde told European lawmakers on Mar 20 the exposure of euro zone banks to Credit Suisse was in the millions rather than billions of euros, she nevertheless warned that they should prepare for higher funding costs and lower lending volumes.