Heroes or villains: Short sellers' role in the US bank crisis

"The shorts in the months before the collapse were accurately warning the markets...that the bank (SVB) was being dangerously mismanaged," Dennis Kelleher, President and CEO of Better Markets, a nonprofit industry group in Washington, DC, said in an email. "The problem is once that collapse happened, shorts with various motives started targeting other banks."

Some short sellers have been public about their negative views on banks but reject suggestions that they are to blame for the problems.

Short-seller Jim Chanos wrote in a Mar 13 client letter that investors had known about the underlying balance sheet problems that brought down SVB since last summer. But it was only when the bank, which his fund was short, "abruptly tried, and failed, to raise capital ... that anyone cared."

First Republic and Chanos declined to comment. Signature and SVB did not respond to requests for comment.

CONTROVERSIAL PRACTICE

Short selling is a controversial practice, blamed in the financial crisis of 2008 for adding to the pain; it was temporarily banned, albeit with little impact. Some high profile short sellers were later celebrated as making prophetic calls about the US housing market.

The crisis of confidence in US regional banks started when shares of SVB plunged and depositors fled after it announced plans on Mar 8 to raise capital to fill a nearly $2 billion hole from the sale of securities.

The Santa Clara, California-based lender was taken over by regulators on March 10, in turn dragging down the shares of other regional lenders. New York's Signature failed on Mar 12, and First Republic lost more than 80% of its market value by mid-March.

As the crisis accelerated, JPMorgan Chase & Co equity analysts wrote on March 17 that short-sellers were "working collectively to drive runs on banks," and venture capitalist David Sacks asked on Twitter whether "scurrilous short sellers" had used social media to exacerbate depositor flight from SVB.

JPMorgan and Sacks did not respond to requests for comment.

Even so, interviews and public postings show at least some short sellers had placed bets against regional banks well before the crisis hit.

These included: William C Martin, who shorted SVB in January 2023; Nate Koppikar of Orso Partners, who shorted SVB in early 2021; Barry Norris of Argonaut Capital Partners, who shorted SVB in late 2022; John Hempton of Bronte Capital Management, who shorted Signature in late 2021; and Marc Cohodes, who shorted Silvergate Bank in November 2022, according to interviews.

Porter Collins, co-founder of hedge fund manager Seawolf Capital, said he saw how rising interest rates would likely hit banks and, in early 2022, shorted SVB, Signature, First Republic, Silvergate and Charles Schwab Corp.

"There were warning signs," he said, "that were pretty easy to see for those who looked."

Schwab and Silvergate did not respond to requests for comment.