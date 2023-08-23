Bangladesh launches Electronic Fiscal Device Management System in bid to boost revenue

The National Board of Revenue has launched the Electronic Fiscal Device Management System, or EFDMS to directly monitor and preserve information on trade, sales of services and other tax-related data.

At the launch of the system, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said EFDMS would provide impetus to collecting revenue.

He added the government experimentally began collecting VAT through EFDs to give the revenue sector a facelift, and now the devices are being spread out.