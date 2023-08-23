Bangladesh launches Electronic Fiscal Device Management System in bid to boost revenue

The National Board of Revenue has launched the Electronic Fiscal Device Management System, or EFDMS to directly monitor and preserve information on trade, sales of services and other tax-related data.
At the launch of the system, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said EFDMS would provide impetus to collecting revenue.
He added the government experimentally began collecting VAT through EFDs to give the revenue sector a facelift, and now the devices are being spread out.
According to the minister, several countries, including Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, made ‘remarkable progress’ in collecting revenue by implementing the digital method.
Highlighting the socio-economic improvement of the country over the past decade and a half, Kamal said: “Our overall GDP swelled by over four and a half times in this period and Bangladesh has become the 35th largest economy of the world. But in 2009, we were ranked 68th.”
Bangladesh introduced EFDs primarily at some places in Dhaka and Chattogram in 2020, but the progress of the work was very slow.
The NBR later outsourced the job through a tender to Genex Infosys, which will supply, install and maintain the EFDs under a deal.
Shahjalal Uddin, managing director and CEO of Genex Infosys, said they would install 60,000 EFDs annually for five years in Dhaka and Chattogram.