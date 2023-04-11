IMF leaves Bangladesh growth forecast unchanged at 5.5% for FY23

In its Bangladesh country report, published in January during the approval of $4.7 billion loans to help the country avert an economic crisis, the IMF said global headwinds are expected to weigh on the near-term outlook and inflation is set to remain elevated.

Average headline inflation in FY23 was expected to increase to 8.9 percent, driven by rising domestic food and fuel prices and the pass-through of large taka depreciation, the IMF had said in that report and warned high inflation, while adding to economic uncertainty, would reduce consumer spending.

In the latest report, the IMF said consumer prices will slow slightly to 8.6 percent in FY23 and further to 6.5 percent in FY24.

The country report predicted the current account deficit is expected to improve to 3.2 percent of GDP in FY23 from 4.1 percent the previous fiscal year, given strict import control.

The April outlook by the IMF says Bangladesh’s current account deficit will improve further to 2.1 percent of GDP in the ongoing fiscal year before widening again to 4.2 percent of GDP in FY24.

Earlier in April, the World Bank predicted Bangladesh’s real GDP growth will decelerate to 5.2 percent in FY23 due to rising inflation, tighter financial conditions, disruptive import restrictions, and global economic uncertainty. In FY24, growth is expected to pick up to 6.2 percent.

The Asian Development Bank said Bangladesh's gross domestic product is expected to grow by 5.3 percent in the 2023 fiscal year. The slower growth forecast reflects subdued domestic demand and weaker export expansion due to slow global growth following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the ADB’s report.