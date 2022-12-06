Hasina pushes for local and foreign investment in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for more local and foreign investment in Bangladesh, citing the country as the "best place" for investment.
“Due to its geographical location, Bangladesh can create a bridge between the West and the East,” the prime minister said at the inaugural ceremony of the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (Japanese Economic Zone) on Tuesday via video conferencing.
South Asia and Southeast Asia are densely populated areas in the world, Hasina said, adding that the purchasing capacity of the people in Bangladesh has increased and her government was trying to create more employment opportunities for them.
“Therefore, we have developed a market of our own and besides, we’ve taken initiatives to ensure regional cooperation and connectivity. So there’s a big market in South Asian countries. Moreover, we have developed connectivity with Southeast Asian countries and nurtured a great relationship with them,” she said.
“The large population there is also a big market. So, investment in Bangladesh will create more opportunities for the investors to reach South Asia, Southeast Asia and also the West to transport their goods as they can use our maritime routes, rail routes and aviation routes.”
The geographical location of Bangladesh ensures a market of more than three billion people, Hasina said. “We have a population of 170 million of our own while a market of 500 million exists in the east, 1.5 billion in the north and 1 billion in the west.”
The development of connectivity infrastructure has created a large opportunity for transporting goods in Bangladesh, said the prime minister. “I believe those investing in this economic zone will grab the opportunity and prosper themselves, while Bangladesh will develop as well.”
Hasina also said her government was ensuring that industrial areas remain environment-friendly.
“Our economic zones are receiving foreign investments. We’re negotiating with India, China, Saudi Arabia and Singapore (for investment) and some other countries have shown interest as well. We’ll prepare the economic zones the way investors want and we have already offered special benefits for investment.”
The government offers special advantages for women and young people in Bangladesh enabling them to invest more, Hasina said.
Bangladesh is the most lucrative place for investment as the government offers a lot of benefits, Hasina said. It ensured infrastructural development and provided utility services to the investors, while it designed an investment-friendly policy and competitive incentives.
“Power, fuel and infrastructure services have been expanded and non-stop service was introduced to approve different services to the investors.”
The economic zones, however, face minor delays in work which would be addressed soon, the prime minister said.
The Japanese Economic Zone, which includes all kinds of advantages, has been established at Araihazar in Narayanganj based on a G2G contract between Bangladesh and Japan.
“We signed the contract during my Japan visit in 2014 following a discussion with the late prime minister of Japan,” she said.
Hasina thanked Japan for implementing different projects in Bangladesh and recalled Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's visit to Japan.
“We have a friendship of 50 years and Japan has always supported the people in Bangladesh. Bangladesh also maintains friendships with Japan. May the friendship of both countries live long."