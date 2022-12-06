Hasina pushes for local and foreign investment in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for more local and foreign investment in Bangladesh, citing the country as the "best place" for investment.

“Due to its geographical location, Bangladesh can create a bridge between the West and the East,” the prime minister said at the inaugural ceremony of the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (Japanese Economic Zone) on Tuesday via video conferencing.

South Asia and Southeast Asia are densely populated areas in the world, Hasina said, adding that the purchasing capacity of the people in Bangladesh has increased and her government was trying to create more employment opportunities for them.

“Therefore, we have developed a market of our own and besides, we’ve taken initiatives to ensure regional cooperation and connectivity. So there’s a big market in South Asian countries. Moreover, we have developed connectivity with Southeast Asian countries and nurtured a great relationship with them,” she said.