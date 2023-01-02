Bangladesh’s December exports rise to record $5.37bn, helped by garment sales

The garments industry, which leads exports in Bangladesh, fared well in December. Over the last six months, garment exports have increased 15.56 percent to about $23 billion from a year earlier. Knitwear accounted for $12.67 billion, growing 13.42 percent, and woven garments accounted for $10.34 billion, an 18.29 percent increase year-on-year.

The other significant exports in the first six months of the year included leather and leather goods, which fetched $637.2 million, growing 13 percent year-on-year.

Exports of jute and jute products fell 17.65 percent to $485.88 million in the July-December period from a year earlier. Agricultural exports also fell 23.26 percent year-on-year to $501.91 million.

Experts had said that these three sectors combined could add over a billion dollars to Bangladesh’s coffers by the end of the year.