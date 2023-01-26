Wait to cross Padma Bridge by train gets longer

Project officials said that the construction of the railway tracks would be completed by June, but it would take another two months to complete some other tasks.

According to Project Director Afzal Hossain, 48 percent of the work on the upper part of the railway bridge has been completed. “We hope to complete the rest of the work by next June.”

The rail link project got delayed due to gas pipeline installation work, which went on for much of 2022, on the ground floor of the bridge.

"We were able to start laying rail tracks in August of last year. Hopefully, the construction of the railway tracks from Dhaka to Bhanga will be completed by June,” Afzal said.

"But some other work will still remain incomplete, including the installation of the signalling system. We hope to start the train services by September.”

The work of laying the railway tracks from Dhaka to Bhanga has been divided into three parts. The 32 km stretch from Shariatpur's Zazira to Bhanga is 87 percent complete, making the most progress among others, Afzal said. Track coaches have also been run experimentally in this section.

Nearly 80 percent of the work has been completed on the 51 km track from Mawa to Dhaka. This section is also expected to be completed by June.

The construction of a 90 km railway line from Bhanga to Jashore needs to catch up. The progress in this segment is 62 percent.

Afzal said that the overall progress of the project is 73 percent.