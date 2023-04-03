Bangladesh needs 6.8m tonnes of fertiliser next fiscal year

The Ministry of Agriculture has determined that Bangladesh will need about 6.84 million tonnes of 11 different types of fertiliser, including urea and DAP, for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year.

The country has spent about Tk 150 billion on the fertiliser subsidy in the ongoing fiscal year, said Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Monday, following a briefing of an advisory committee to the ministry on fertiliser.

“The actual demand for fertiliser at the grassroots level was a bit higher, but we set the amount slightly lower after our calculations.”