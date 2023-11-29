Bangladesh extends deadline for individual income tax returns by two months to Jan 31

Microsoft, which has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI, is one of the biggest backers of OpenAI that operates ChatGPT
The National Board of Revenue has extended the cut-off time for individual taxpayers to file their income tax returns by two months to Jan 31.
The deadline for tax return submissions was originally set to run out on Nov 31, but it has now been extended in the public interest, the NBR said in a notice on Wednesday.
The deadline for tax return filings by companies has also been extended from Jan 15 to Feb 28.
The NBR typically begins offering its tax month services every year on Nov 1. According to the rules, taxpayers can submit their income tax returns until Nov 30 without suffering a penalty.
In light of the recent political instability ahead of the Jan 7 national elections, various organisations called for the deadline to be extended.