Bangladesh Bank sets ceiling on stock of taka for money changers at Tk 5m

Bangladesh Bank has set the ceiling on stock of taka foreign exchange dealers can keep at any point of time.

The stock must not exceed Tk 5 million, the central bank said in a notice on Thursday.

The money changers will have to deposit Bangladeshi taka beyond this limit to their current deposit account.

The Bangladesh Bank said the maximum stock of cash foreign currency must not exceed $25,000 or equivalent at the close of each business day.

Cash foreign currency beyond this limit shall either be encashed with any bank or deposited to the foreign currency account of the money changer.