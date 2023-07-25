Rupee rises, traders differ on whether central bank is intervening

The Indian rupee reached a more-than-two-month-high on Tuesday, supported by dollar inflows and the Chinese yuan’s advance, which few traders said prompted the central bank to intervene.

The rupee was at 81.75 to the US dollar by 10:55 am IST, up from 81.8150 in the previous session. It hit 81.6750 earlier, its highest since the first week of May.

Some traders said that the rupee’s dip from the session highs was likely on account of dollar buying by the Reserve Bank of India, while some were not too sure.

A spot trader at a private bank said he was “reasonably sure” that the RBI had intervened and another said that “it was more than likely.”