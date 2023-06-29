Dollar drought haunts frontier economies

"Frontier economies are suffering from surging import bills exacerbated by a tightening of global financial conditions and a general flight to safety," said David Willacy, a foreign exchange trader at StoneX in London.

BLACK MARKET

Although the dollar's share as a global reserve currency has dropped to 59% from 70% over a decade, it continues to dominate global trade.

And because it is widely accepted and broadly holds its value, it remains strongly favoured among ordinary citizens in developing countries.

The emergence of parallel exchange rates or an unofficial market to buy dollars and other major currencies is often an early sign a country is running into problems.

"If I want dollars, I have to buy on the black market, which is expensive," said Arouluwa Ojo, a student in Nigeria's capital Lagos taking online lessons with a British university.

Africa's biggest economy is a major oil exporter that sells its crude in dollars. But because it lacks refinery capacity, it has to import fuels, so hard currency is tight.

Nigeria has long had a web of multiple exchange rates which it is now trying to untangle, having also devalued its naira currency again last week.

Argentina's recurring crises mean it has had parallel exchange rates for years, while in Cuba and Venezuela a mix of deep economic problems and US sanctions mean dollars or euros are often needed to buy goods from medicines to meat.

With Cuba's big foreign exchange earner, tourism, still recovering after the pandemic, a widening gap between those with and without access to hard currency is helping drive a record exodus of migrants from the island to the United States.

RESERVES BURN

A country burning through foreign currency reserves is another widely acknowledged sign of stress.

Specialist firm Chaucer, which provides political risk insurance, estimates that 91 of 142 countries have seen their FX reserves shrink in the last 12 months, over a third by more than 10% - a trend amplified by a rising dollar.

A plunge of around 70% in Bolivia's reserves has spawned queues at banks and currency exchange shops as some merchants stopped accepting local currency.

"It is better for our clients to come with dollars, because with bolivianos it is not going to add up," said La Paz TV salesman Ronal Mamani. "We don't know exactly where the exchange rate is."

Countries like Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Pakistan, Ukraine and Turkey have imposed capital controls, while Ethiopia, its problems exacerbated by civil conflict, banned imports of dozens of goods, including cars, to conserve money for food and fuel.

Some countries are trying to break or circumvent the dollar's stranglehold.

Since Western sanctions cut Russia off from the global banking system, China and India have paid for Russian oil in other currencies, while Ghana is paying for oil with gold.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has floated the idea of a common currency for the BRICS group of emerging economies, saying in April: "We need a currency that gives countries more calm."

The BRICS may discuss that proposal at a Johannesburg summit in August, although it is unlikely to become a reality soon. But the group is seeking closer ties with countries like Saudi Arabia as it positions itself as a counterweight to the West.

TRADE BOTTLENECKS

Dollar shortages are nearly always tied to worsening debt problems.

Echoing the World Bank, JPMorgan calculates that 21 countries with a combined $240 billion of international debt are now effectively locked out capital markets - a near record.