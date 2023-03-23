Social media-driven bank runs burden regulators with a bigger problem

Regulators know they are battling against the potential for bank runs to unfold faster than ever, although how they can specifically address the risk of Twitter-fueled panic is unclear.

In the US, the decision to insure all bank deposits after SVB was shuttered surprised many. Experts said it showed authorities were sufficiently concerned about depositors withdrawing cash from other lenders.

"It's possible that the issue is that deposits have never moved so fast and that is what formed the basis of this decision – the outflows at SVB were without equivalent," said Nicolas Veron, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.

QUICKLY DISAPPEAR

Some in the banking industry play down the risks of another SVB-style downfall spurred by social media.

They point to SVB's unique vulnerability to a social media-driven bank run, given its highly concentrated customer base of technology and venture capital entrepreneurs who mingled in the same circles.

"This was a center of influence, and that was concentrated in this ecosystem, unlike it is in other areas," said Randell Leach, chief executive officer of California-based Beneficial State Bank.

Still, some depositors across the globe are taking no chances even when they believe their bank is fundamentally sound.

One biotech investor in Germany who banked with Credit Suisse and spoke before Sunday's rescue deal said he had shifted his personal deposits to another institution even though he thought Credit Suisse was a "good bank." SVB had shown how quickly deposits can disappear, the investor said.

Dan Awrey, a law professor at Cornell University, blamed the fallout from SVB on an "absence of a communications strategy."

Between the Friday morning SVB collapsed and the end of the weekend regulators should have explained the bank had a unique business model and other lenders were not as risky, he said.

Failure to do this caused depositors elsewhere to worry their funds were in danger, exacerbating stress in the system, Awrey said.

"All of that was just lacking between Friday morning and Sunday in a way that allowed the Twittersphere to really take hold of the information dynamic and the narrative," he added.