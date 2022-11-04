Bangladesh’s trade deficit hits $7.54bn in Q1 of FY23

Despite efforts to rein in imports to save dollars, Bangladesh’s trade deficit hit over $7.54 billion in the July-September period, posting an 11.41 percent rise year on year.
Current account deficit also grew, by 41.85 percent to $3.61 billion, in the first quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to data released by Bangladesh Bank on Thursday.
After ending the last fiscal year with a $33.24 billion trade deficit and $18.69 billion current account deficit, the government and the central bank took measures to curb imports.
Imports fell slightly by the end of the first quarter of the current financial year, but so did exports and remittances, widening the deficits.
Bangladesh imported goods worth $19.34 billion in this period, but exports were $11.8 billion while inward remittances fell to $5.67 billion.
Economist Ahsan H Mansur advised the government to take steps to increase remittances, saying it may not be possible to boost exports now with the West in an economic crisis along with the rest of the world due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
He thinks previously opened letters of credit for imports will continue to keep the pressure on the trade deficit until December.
With the dollars reserve dwindling, the government and the central bank have taken a series of steps to rein in rising import costs, such as limiting the imports of non-essential goods. It also cut fuel purchase which is causing rolling power outages.
The central bank also started to review applications for LCs to import goods worth more than $3 million to stop over-invoicing, through which fraudulent businesses smuggle money out of the country.