Bangladesh’s trade deficit hits $7.54bn in Q1 of FY23

He thinks previously opened letters of credit for imports will continue to keep the pressure on the trade deficit until December.



With the dollars reserve dwindling, the government and the central bank have taken a series of steps to rein in rising import costs, such as limiting the imports of non-essential goods. It also cut fuel purchase which is causing rolling power outages.



The central bank also started to review applications for LCs to import goods worth more than $3 million to stop over-invoicing, through which fraudulent businesses smuggle money out of the country.