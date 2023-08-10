India's central bank holds key rate steady as expected

The central bank, however, tightened liquidity conditions by temporarily raising the cash buffer that banks are required to hold.

India has raised rates by 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022 in a bid to cool surging prices.

Food price spikes in India, typical at the onset of the monsoon, drove up headline inflation in June, snapping a four-month downward trend. Analysts expect inflation to have reached 6.4% in July, moving out of the RBI's 2%-6% comfort band.

The Indian rupee was marginally weaker versus the US dollar at 82.84 as of 10:17 am IST, after the RBI left the policy rate unchanged. The rupee forward premiums dropped.

The RBI maintained its policy stance of "withdrawal of accommodation" to ensure inflation progressively aligns with the committee's target while remaining supportive of economic growth, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Five of six committee members voted in favour of the stance.