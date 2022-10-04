Consumer prices in Japan's capital rise at fastest pace since 2014

Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, a leading indicator of nationwide inflation, rose 2.8% in September from a year earlier, exceeding the central bank's 2% target for a fourth straight month and marking the biggest gain since 2014.

The data reinforced market expectations that nationwide core consumer inflation will approach 3% in coming months and may cast doubt on the Bank of Japan's view that recent cost-push price increases will prove temporary.

The Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, was in line with a median market forecast and followed a 2.6% gain in August. It matched a 2.8% gain in June 2014.

Prices rose for a wide range of goods and services from electricity bills and chocolate to sushi and hotel bills, the Tuesday data showed, indicating that more firms were passing on rising raw material costs to households.