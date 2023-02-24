US nominee for World Bank wins positive reviews at G20 finance meeting

The US nominee to lead the World Bank, ex-MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga, gained traction with leading members on Friday, a sign that he will likely have a smooth ride to confirmation by the bank's executive board.

The finance ministers of France and Germany gave positive reviews to Banga, nominated on Thursday by US President Joe Biden as a surprise choice to lead the institution's transformation to fight climate change and other global challenges.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on the sidelines of a G20 finance leaders in India that Banga's nomination was a "very remarkable" proposal because his private sector experience would be potentially helpful in mobilising private investment in the fight against climate change and for development projects.