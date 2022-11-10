IMF deal is expected to clear Bangladesh’s path for more loans

Bangladesh’s deal with the International Monetary Fund for $4.5 billion in loans will help widen the country’s access to credit from other agencies or countries in the midst of a crisis and catalyse reforms in the economy.

The 42-month arrangement includes $3.2 billion under the extended credit facility and $1.3 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

The RSF is expected to catalyse climate financing and reduce balance of payment pressures from import-intensive climate investment, the IMF said in a statement.

After a meeting with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in Dhaka on Wednesday, IMF delegation head Rahul Anand said the RSF will expand the fiscal space to finance climate priorities identified in the authorities’ plans, “including by catalysing other financing, and reducing external pressures from import-intensive climate investment”.