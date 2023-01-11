Pakistan to take fiscal measures set by IMF to meet budgetary targets

Pakistan will take fiscal measures set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to meet its budgetary targets for the 2022-23 financial year, finance minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday.

The measures included reviewing subsidies in the farming and export sectors and shedding energy sector debt, he said.

The minister told a news conference in Islamabad that a "detailed discussion" had taken place with the IMF on the sidelines of a climate conference in Geneva on Monday, where the lender had emphasised a need to take fiscal measures.

A 9th IMF review to clear the release of the next tranche of funds to Pakistan has been pending since September, as the country faces a severe economic crisis with its central bank foreign reserves falling to a critical level of below $5 billion, which is barely enough for three months of imports.