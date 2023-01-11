    বাংলা

    Pakistan to take fiscal measures set by IMF to meet budgetary targets

    The measures include reviewing subsidies in the farming and export sectors and shedding energy sector debt, finance minister Ishaq Dar says

    Asif ShahzadReuters
    Published : 11 Jan 2023, 01:20 PM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2023, 01:20 PM

    Pakistan will take fiscal measures set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to meet its budgetary targets for the 2022-23 financial year, finance minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday.

    The measures included reviewing subsidies in the farming and export sectors and shedding energy sector debt, he said.

    The minister told a news conference in Islamabad that a "detailed discussion" had taken place with the IMF on the sidelines of a climate conference in Geneva on Monday, where the lender had emphasised a need to take fiscal measures.

    A 9th IMF review to clear the release of the next tranche of funds to Pakistan has been pending since September, as the country faces a severe economic crisis with its central bank foreign reserves falling to a critical level of below $5 billion, which is barely enough for three months of imports.

    Pakistan does not have any plans to take over commercial bank's foreign reserves, Dar said in a statement after the news conference, hoping the central bank reserves would improve soon.

    "They (IMF) think that we should take some fiscal measures, like if there are some un-budgeted subsidies," he said, adding the latest discussion had narrowed down the issues on the IMF's agenda.

    "We will achieve all our budgetary targets," he said.

    Dar said that the IMF had taken up the subsidies in the export and farming sectors and the energy reforms, adding: "We will do it but it wouldn't burden any common man, it will be very targeted and categorical."

    The minister did not elaborate on whether the subsidies would be cut or withdrawn altogether, saying it would be worked out, adding that the gas sector debt would be reduced from dividends of the companies.

    Pakistan's power regulator has already allowed Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to hike rates up to 75%, which is subject to cabinet approval.

    The IMF approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan's bailout programme, agreed in 2019, together in August to allow the release of more than $1.1 billion.

    Pakistan secured a $6 billion bailout in 2019, that was topped up with another $1 billion earlier this year.

    With its dwindling reserves, the IMF programme is critical for Pakistan, which urgently need external financing to support an economy that was badly battered by devastating floods in the last monsoon season.

    More than $9 billion in pledges were made by the international community for the flood recovery at a climate conference in Geneva on Monday.

    Longtime ally Saudi Arabia also said on Tuesday it was considering investing $10 billion in the South Asian nation of 220 million and increasing its deposits in the country's central bank from $3 billion to $5 billion.

    RELATED STORIES
    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a meeting with the families of the security forces killed during the Iran's protests, in Tehran, Iran, Dec 9, 2022.
    Iran swells budget to boost growth, cut inflation
    State media gave the value of the draft budget at about $53bn, as many Iranians are feeling the pain of galloping inflation and rising joblessness largely due to US sanctions
    People buy food at a market in Budapest, Hungary, December 3, 2022.
    Central Europe's path to lower inflation strewn with hazards
    Risks in the disinflation process include a shallow recession and inflation expectations becoming entrenched above central bank targets
    A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.
    WB sees India growth slowing to 6.6pc in FY24
    India is expected to be the fastest-growing economy of the seven largest emerging markets and developing economies, the lender said in their latest statement
    World Bank cuts Bangladesh growth forecast further to 5.2% for FY23
    WB cuts FY23 growth forecast further to 5.2%
    The growth is expected to pick up again and return towards its “potential pace” in FY24

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher