    Bangladesh lowers LPG prices by 3% for August

    According to the new rate, the price of a 12 kg cylinder, mostly used for cooking, has been reduced to Tk 1,219 from Tk 1,254

    Published : 2 August 2022, 12:35 AM
    Updated : 2 August 2022, 12:35 AM

    Due to declining prices in international markets, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has lowered the price of liquified petroleum gas or LPG by around 3 percent, including VAT, to Tk 101.62 per kg, for August.

    Reticulated LPG price has been lowered by Tk 2 to Tk 98.38 per kg. Autogas, or LPG used in vehicles, now costs Tk 56.85 per litre at retail.

    The new price will take effect from Tuesday, according to BERC.
    The prices of propane and butane for August have been lowered to $663.5 from $725 in July.

    The LPG price was increased by Tk 1 per kg in July.

