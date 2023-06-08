End of 'Zero Covid' fails to boost German investment in China

China's decision to abandon its strict "zero-COVID" policy has not sparked a rebound in German firms' plans to invest there as a sluggish recovery and geopolitical tensions weigh on the business outlook, a survey showed on Thursday.

Some 55% of German companies plan to further invest within the next two years, according to a survey of 288 firms conducted last month by the German Chamber of Commerce (DIHK) in China. That was slightly above the 51% recorded last year, but well below the more than 70% in 2020 and 2021.

The survey comes amid a shift in Europe's approach towards China that aims to reduce strategic dependencies on Asia's rising superpower, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis highlighted the dangers of over-reliance.