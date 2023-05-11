Bangladesh approves Tk 2.63tn development plan for FY24

The government has approved an Annual Development Plan worth Tk 2.63 trillion for the 2023-24 fiscal year, a 15.4 percent markup from the revised outlay for the current fiscal year.
As much as Tk 1.69 trillion or 64 percent of the outlay will come from domestic resources while the rest will be funded through loans from foreign sources, Planning Minister MA Mannan said after the endorsement of the ADP in a meeting of the National Economic Council chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.
The NEC also approved around Tk 116.74 billion ADP for the autonomous organisations or corporations, taking the total ADP to Tk 2.74 billion.
Mannan said the government prioritised agriculture and farm-based industries in the plan to ensure food security, considering the current global economic crisis.
It also emphasised creation of jobs, skills development, projects for area-wise balanced development, poverty alleviation and disaster management.
It listed 1,309 projects under the plan. They included 1,118 investment projects, 22 surveys and 80 on technical assistance.
The local government ministry was allocated Tk 405.03 billion, or 15.40 percent – the highest among the ministries. The Road Transport and Highways Division will get Tk 346.20 billion, or 12.95 percent and the Power Division Tk 337.75 billion or 12.84 percent.
The railways ministry was allocated Tk 149.60 billion or 5.69 percent, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Tk 148.6 billion or 5.36 percent, science and technology ministry Tk 129.80 billion or 4.94 percent, Health Services Division Tk 122.09 billion or 4.64 percent and primary and mass education ministry Tk 121.8 billion or 4.57 percent.
The government allocated Tk 94.74 billion or 3.6 percent for the shipping ministry and Tk 90.64 billion or 3.45 percent for the Bridges Division.
The 10 ministries have been allocated a total of Tk 1.93 trillion or 73.43 percent of the ADP.
Sector-wise, transport and communication will get the highest of Tk 759.45 billion, or 28.88 percent of the ADP.
Power and energy will get Tk 443.93 billion or 16.88 percent and education Tk 298.89 billion, or 11.36 percent.
Under the new plan, at least 20 percent of the funds will go into ten mega projects.
The ADP has the highest allocation of Tk 97.07 billion, or 4 percent of the total, for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, mostly bankrolled by Russia.
The Rooppur plant, which received the highest allocation of Tk 1.13 trillion as a single project in the history of Bangladesh, will produce 2,400 MW of power. The government aims to complete the project, which kicked off in 2016 with Russian funding and technical assistance, in 2025.
The second highest allocation for a project in the ADP is Tk 90.81 billion for the Matarbari coal-fired power plant. The under-construction third terminal of Shahjalal International Airport will get Tk 54.99 billion.