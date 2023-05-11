Bangladesh approves Tk 2.63tn development plan for FY24

It listed 1,309 projects under the plan. They included 1,118 investment projects, 22 surveys and 80 on technical assistance.

The local government ministry was allocated Tk 405.03 billion, or 15.40 percent – the highest among the ministries. The Road Transport and Highways Division will get Tk 346.20 billion, or 12.95 percent and the Power Division Tk 337.75 billion or 12.84 percent.

The railways ministry was allocated Tk 149.60 billion or 5.69 percent, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Tk 148.6 billion or 5.36 percent, science and technology ministry Tk 129.80 billion or 4.94 percent, Health Services Division Tk 122.09 billion or 4.64 percent and primary and mass education ministry Tk 121.8 billion or 4.57 percent.

The government allocated Tk 94.74 billion or 3.6 percent for the shipping ministry and Tk 90.64 billion or 3.45 percent for the Bridges Division.

The 10 ministries have been allocated a total of Tk 1.93 trillion or 73.43 percent of the ADP.