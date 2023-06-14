Bangladesh collects Tk 7.58bn in toll from Padma Bridge in 11 months

The authorities have collected a total of Tk 7.58 billion in tolls from the Padma Bridge in the 11 months to Jul 7 after it was opened to traffic, according to Obaidul Quader.

In July 2022, the bridge marked the highest-ever tolls of Tk 785 million, the road transport and bridges minister said in parliament’s question-answer session on Wednesday.

In April this year, the toll was Tk 713 million, according to Quader.