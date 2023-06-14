    বাংলা

    Bangladesh collects Tk 7.58bn in toll from Padma Bridge in 11 months

    In July 2022, the bridge marked the highest-ever tolls of Tk 785 million

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 14 June 2023, 04:14 PM
    Updated : 14 June 2023, 04:14 PM

    The authorities have collected a total of Tk 7.58 billion in tolls from the Padma Bridge in the 11 months to Jul 7 after it was opened to traffic, according to Obaidul Quader.

    In July 2022, the bridge marked the highest-ever tolls of Tk 785 million, the road transport and bridges minister said in parliament’s question-answer session on Wednesday.

    In April this year, the toll was Tk 713 million, according to Quader.

    He also said the government was working to start the first Bus Rapid Transit system quickly.

    As of May 31, the project achieved 89.77 percent progress.The government plans to launch commercial operations of the BRT system in October, Quader said.

    Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said a total of 739.71 kilometres of new railway tracks were set up after the current government came into power in 2009.

    As many as 280.28 kilometres of metre gauge lines were converted to dual gauge lines while 1,307.78 kilometres were renovated, according to him.

