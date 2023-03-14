Global bank stock rout deepens as SVB collapse fans crisis fears

Shockwaves from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank pounded global bank stocks further on Tuesday as assurances from President Joe Biden and other policymakers did little to calm markets and prompted a rethink on the interest rate outlook.

Biden's efforts to reassure markets and depositors came after emergency US measures to shore up banks by giving them access to additional funding failed to dispel investor worries about potential contagion to other lenders worldwide.

Banking stocks in Asia extended declines, with big Australian banks, Westpac and NAB all down more than 2% and Japan's banking subindex .IBNKS.T falling 6.7% in early trade to its lowest since December.

A furious race to reprice interest rate expectations also sent waves through markets as investors bet the Federal Reserve will be reluctant to hike next week.