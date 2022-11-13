    বাংলা

    Hasina urges Saudi Arabia to take delayed payment for oil shipments

    The prime minister also called for the kingdom's support in resolving the Rohingya crisis

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Nov 2022, 08:51 AM
    Updated : 13 Nov 2022, 08:51 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Saudi Arabia to accept delayed payment for oil shipments.

    She made the remarks during a meeting with Dr Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood, undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Interior, at her official residence, Ganabhaban, on Sunday.

    The prime minister also sought Saudi Arabia’s support in resolving the Rohingya crisis, said Ihsanul Karim, press secretary to Hasina, following the meeting.

    Both leaders discussed issues of mutual interest during the meeting, he said.

    The Saudi undersecretary raised the issue of expiring Bangladeshi passports and proposed the formation of a joint working group on passport renewal. The prime minister gave her consent, asking authorities to take the necessary action.

    Dr Nasser also praised the "outstanding development" of Bangladesh under Hasina’s leadership and congratulated her on the golden jubilee of the country’s independence and the centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth.

    Hasina sent her greetings to the custodians of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

    She said the economic progress of many nations had stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

    Dr Nasser congratulated Hasina for providing multilateral support to Saudi Arabia at Expo 2023.

