Hasina urges Saudi Arabia to take delayed payment for oil shipments

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Saudi Arabia to accept delayed payment for oil shipments.

She made the remarks during a meeting with Dr Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood, undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Interior, at her official residence, Ganabhaban, on Sunday.

The prime minister also sought Saudi Arabia’s support in resolving the Rohingya crisis, said Ihsanul Karim, press secretary to Hasina, following the meeting.

Both leaders discussed issues of mutual interest during the meeting, he said.

The Saudi undersecretary raised the issue of expiring Bangladeshi passports and proposed the formation of a joint working group on passport renewal. The prime minister gave her consent, asking authorities to take the necessary action.