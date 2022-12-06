    বাংলা

    World Bank sees India's growth at 6.9% this year

    Asia fourth-largest economy expanded 6.3% in the July-September quarter, and gross domestic product growth for the full fiscal year is likely to be 6.8-7%, the government said last week

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Dec 2022, 08:38 AM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2022, 08:38 AM

    India's economy is expected to grow 6.9% in the current fiscal year, the World Bank said on Tuesday, adding that it is well positioned to tackle global headwinds.

    Asia fourth-largest economy expanded 6.3% in the July-September quarter, and gross domestic product growth for the full fiscal year is likely to be 6.8-7%, the government said last week.

    The World Bank raised its forecast for India's growth to 6.9% for the current fiscal year from 6.5% earlier. The Bank trimmed its expectation for next fiscal year to 6.6% from 7% earlier.

    India, like its global peers, has been plagued by a rise in commodity prices and tightening monetary policy by central banks worldwide.

    However, the World Bank is confident that the global slowdown has a much lower impact on India, compared to other emerging economies.

    "We have no concerns about India's debt sustainability at this stage," World Bank economist Dhruv Sharma said, adding that public debt had declined.

    The report sees average retail inflation at 7.1% this year and warns that the fall in commodity prices could dampen inflationary pressures.

    India's annual retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, but some economists believe it could take up to two years before the rate eased to 4% — the middle level of the Reserve Bank of India's target.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Russian rouble banknote is seen in front of a descending and rising stock graph in this illustration taken Mar 1, 2022.
    Rouble slumps after oil price cap launch
    The price cap is likely to lead to a small loss in the volume of Russian exports, analysts say, but the damage may not be felt as keenly elsewhere
    Hasina pushes for local and foreign investment in Bangladesh
    Hasina pushes for investment from home and abroad
    Bangladesh is the best place for investment due to its geographical location that works as a bridge between the West and the East, Hasina says
    Bangladesh Bank reverts to half-yearly monetary policy
    BB back to half-yearly monetary policy
    The next policy will be announced in January, ending the current one halfway through its term
    Bangladesh’s November inflation falls to 8.85% as food prices ease
    Inflation edges down in November
    The government hopes the trend will continue into December, says Planning Minister MA Mannan

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher