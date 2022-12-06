World Bank sees India's growth at 6.9% this year

India's economy is expected to grow 6.9% in the current fiscal year, the World Bank said on Tuesday, adding that it is well positioned to tackle global headwinds.

Asia fourth-largest economy expanded 6.3% in the July-September quarter, and gross domestic product growth for the full fiscal year is likely to be 6.8-7%, the government said last week.

The World Bank raised its forecast for India's growth to 6.9% for the current fiscal year from 6.5% earlier. The Bank trimmed its expectation for next fiscal year to 6.6% from 7% earlier.

India, like its global peers, has been plagued by a rise in commodity prices and tightening monetary policy by central banks worldwide.

However, the World Bank is confident that the global slowdown has a much lower impact on India, compared to other emerging economies.