Singapore's economy grew 3.8% in 2022, beating official forecasts

Singapore's economy grew 3.8% in 2022, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, beating government expectations but slower than the previous year.

The government's official forecast for growth in 2022 was 3.5%, slower than 7.6% in 2021.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.2% in October-December on a year-on-year basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement. Eight economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 2.1%.

GDP grew 0.2% on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis in October-December.