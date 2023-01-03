    বাংলা

    Singapore's economy grew 3.8% in 2022, beating official forecasts

    The government's official forecast for growth in 2022 was 3.5%, slower than 7.6% in 2021

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Jan 2023, 01:13 AM
    Updated : 3 Jan 2023, 01:13 AM

    Singapore's economy grew 3.8% in 2022, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, beating government expectations but slower than the previous year.

    The government's official forecast for growth in 2022 was 3.5%, slower than 7.6% in 2021.

    Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.2% in October-December on a year-on-year basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement. Eight economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 2.1%.

    GDP grew 0.2% on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis in October-December.

    "It is concerning that there is a slight quarter-on-quarter fall in services … this showed the impact of the global slowdown on external oriented services sectors, and that further growth from current levels will be harder to achieve in 2023," said MUFG analyst Jeff Ng.

    Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his New Year message on Saturday that the international outlook remains troubled, which will affect the city-state's economy. The government expects growth of between 0.5% to 2.5% this year.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh inflation continues to fall, ending 2022 at 8.71% in December
    Inflation keeps falling
    Food inflation fell to 7.91  percent in December from 8.14 percent in November
    Bangladesh’s December exports rise to record $5.37bn, helped by garment sales
    Exports hit record for the second month
    December receipts are still slightly behind the government’s $5.42 billion target set for the month
    A worker assembles a vehicle at the Knaus-Tabbert AG factory in Jandelsbrunn near Passau, Germany, Mar 16, 2021.
    Darkest days likely over for euro zone factories
    While the input and output prices sub-indexes of the Purchasing Managers' Index remained high, they both dropped substantially
    A worker grinds a metal gate inside a household furniture manufacturing factory in Ahmedabad, India, July 1, 2016.
    India's factories ended 2022 on a strong note
    The manufacturing purchasing managers' index (INPMI=ECI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 57.8 in December from November's 55.7

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher