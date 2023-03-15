Worker pay has been a casualty of years of sputtering growth in the world's third-largest economy. Japanese salaries are virtually unchanged since the late 1990s and now well behind the average for the OECD grouping of rich countries.

Kishida has stepped up his call for better pay as a weak yen currency and higher commodities prices have driven up import costs, sending inflation to its highest in four decades.

The average wage increase at "shunto" spring wage talks this year was the biggest in about 30 years, according to the Keidanren business lobby, which did not give a more exact figure. That put the increase broadly in line with analysts' expectations for a boost of almost 3%, which would be the biggest since 2.9% in 1997.

"This spring marks a turning point for growth and wealth distribution," Kishida told a meeting with representatives of business lobbies and unions, adding that he aimed for a nationwide increase in the minimum wage.