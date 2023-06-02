Finance Minister Kamal holds media briefing on FY24 budget

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, accompanied by six other ministers and government officials, is conducting a post-budget media briefing at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.
The briefing that began around 3:15 pm on Friday came a day after the finance minister unveiled a Tk 7.6 trillion budget for the next fiscal year aiming to build a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ amid pressure stemming from global economic challenges.
Typically, the finance minister answers questions from journalists in the post-budget briefing. Other ministers and government officials also take part in the briefing.
Kamal's latest budget aims to achieve 7.5 percent GDP growth and bring down inflation to 6 per cent.
However, economists fear that the national budget could push Bangladesh deeper into an economic crisis instead of easing the instability because it is inconsistent and lacks a strategy to address key issues like inflation and the dollar crunch.