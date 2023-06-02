Finance Minister Kamal holds media briefing on FY24 budget

Typically, the finance minister answers questions from journalists in the post-budget briefing. Other ministers and government officials also take part in the briefing.

Kamal's latest budget aims to achieve 7.5 percent GDP growth and bring down inflation to 6 per cent.

However, economists fear that the national budget could push Bangladesh deeper into an economic crisis instead of easing the instability because it is inconsistent and lacks a strategy to address key issues like inflation and the dollar crunch.