Hasina says industries must pay for uninterrupted supply as govt explains gas price hike

The gas price for industrial units of all sizes has been set at a flat rate of Tk 30 per cubic metre, the government said on Wednesday. Previously, large industrial units had to pay Tk 11.98, medium units Tk 11.78 and small industries Tk 10.78.

The price of gas supply to power plants has been raised by about Tk 9 to Tk 14 a unit.



In a statement, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division said the government decided to increase gas prices because it will need to buy LNG from the spot market at a high price.



Energy prices have skyrocketed due to instability in the international market amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Other costs, such as insurance and dollar price, have also fuelled energy prices, the agency said.



As the subsidies for LNG imports increased abnormally, the government stopped buying LNG from the spot market in July 2022, forcing the authorities to ration gas for industries and power producers.



In this situation, the government took opinions from the stakeholders in the sectors in order to ensure supply during the irrigation season, upcoming Ramadan and summer.

“As the government will have to import LNG from the spot market at a high price to meet the increased demand, it has decided to increase gas prices for power, industries, captive power and commercial connections.”