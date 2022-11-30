    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 61% in November

    The pace of food inflation slowed from an all-time high of 94.9% in September

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Nov 2022, 10:37 AM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2022, 10:37 AM

    Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eased to 61% in November from 66% in October, the crisis-struck country's statistics department said on Wednesday.

    The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) reflected a 73.7% jump in food prices from a year earlier and a 54.5% climb in the non-food group, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

    However, the pace of food inflation slowed from an all-time high of 94.9% in September.

    Sri Lanka has been struggling with soaring inflation for about a year, partly triggered by its worst financial crisis in seven decades and an ill-thought out seven month ban on chemical fertiliser implemented last year.

    "This is in line with expectations. Food prices are coming down faster and while it is hard to predict, inflation could reach mid-to-high 50s at the end of 2022," said Thilina Panduwawala, head of research at Frontier Research.

    Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe predicted that if the current trend of monetary policy was followed, inflation could drop to 4%-5% by the end of next year.

    In an effort to tame prices and stabilise markets, the bank held rates in its last policy announcement on Nov 24. 

    The CCPI, released at the end of each month and closely watched by central bank policymakers, acts as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in Colombo, Sri Lanka's biggest city.

    Sri Lanka's other main inflation measure, the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), which captures broader retail price inflation, slowed to 70.6% last month after hitting a record 73.7% in September.

    RELATED STORIES
    ‘All roads lead to Kamalapur’: how the Dhaka area is set to be transformed into a multimodal transport hub
    Kamalapur to turn into a multimodal transport hub
    The proposed hub will be the first in the country to bring roads and railway communications at the same vantage point around the Kamalapur station so that passengers can quickly hop off from one mode ...
    Cargo ship Rubymar, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos near Istanbul, Turkey Nov 2, 2022.
    First Russian fertiliser shipment heads for Africa: UN
    The UN-brokered deal, first set in July, renewed earlier this month and allows grain exports from certain Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea
    Government to get powers to change fuel, electricity prices as cabinet passes amendment
    Govt to get powers to change energy prices
    When the government raised fuel prices in August, the decision was challenged in the High Court
    Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud arrives to attend the APEC Leader's Informal Dialogue with Guests during the APEC 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2022.
    Saudi announces plans for six-runway hub airport
    The kingdom has set itself high targets for diversifying its economy and reducing its dependence on oil

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher