Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 61% in November

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eased to 61% in November from 66% in October, the crisis-struck country's statistics department said on Wednesday.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) reflected a 73.7% jump in food prices from a year earlier and a 54.5% climb in the non-food group, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

However, the pace of food inflation slowed from an all-time high of 94.9% in September.

Sri Lanka has been struggling with soaring inflation for about a year, partly triggered by its worst financial crisis in seven decades and an ill-thought out seven month ban on chemical fertiliser implemented last year.