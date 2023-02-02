Bank of England raises borrowing costs to 4%, hints rates near peak



The Bank of England raised interest rates for the 10th time in a row on Thursday but dropped its pledge to keep increasing them "forcefully" if needed and said inflation had probably peaked.

Softening their forecasts of recession this year, the BoE's nine interest rate-setters voted 7-2 to increase Bank Rate to 4.0% - its highest since 2008 - from 3.5%. The move had been expected by most investors and economists.

The announcement comes a day after the US Federal Reserve slowed the pace of its rate hikes with a smaller quarter-point move, but said it expected further increases would be needed.

The European Central Bank looks set to raise rates by a half a percentage point later on Thursday to 2.5%.

The BoE - which is trying to smother the risks from Britain's 10% inflation rate without deepening the expected recession - said its run of rate hikes going back to December 2021 were likely to have an increasing impact on the economy.

That should help to bring inflation down to about 4% by the end of this year, it said. Previously the BoE had forecast 2023 inflation at around 5%.

"Since the November monetary policy report we've seen the first signs that inflation has turned the corner," Governor Andrew Bailey said in a speech following the rate hike.

"But it's too soon to declare victory just yet, inflationary pressures are still there."