Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg.

With the war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple.

Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

But British farmers argue that while the outbreak is a factor, there are not enough eggs because they lose money on every box sold, forcing many to cut production and some to quit altogether.

"The stupidity of the whole thing is that we warned retailers, we've given them plenty of notice this was going to happen," Robert Gooch, chief executive of the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) told Reuters.

The association estimates the total UK laying flock has fallen 6% to 36.4 million over the past 12 months, suggesting even tighter supply ahead.