US default would cause job, benefits losses, Yellen tells counties

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned county leaders on Tuesday that their residents could lose jobs and federal benefit payments if Congress allows the United States to default on payment obligations by failing to lift the federal debt ceiling.

Yellen, speaking to the National Association of Counties, offered no new details on when the US Treasury may run out of cash and borrowing capacity without a debt limit increase. She has said the United States can pay its bills at least through early June by employing extraordinary cash management measures.

"In my assessment — and that of economists across the board — a default on our debt would produce an economic and financial catastrophe. Many of your residents could ultimately lose their jobs," Yellen said.

Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives, have demanded spending concessions from President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in exchange for an increase in the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. Biden had said he will not negotiate over raising the limit, which is about past spending decisions.