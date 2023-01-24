    বাংলা

    Sudden halt on production at Jamuna fertiliser factory after ‘explosion’

    The country's largest granular urea producer suddenly stops production after a loud noise during the visit of an Indian expert

    Jamalpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Jan 2023, 08:07 PM
    Updated : 23 Jan 2023, 08:07 PM

    Urea and ammonia production has stopped at the Jamuna fertiliser factory in Jamalpur’s Tarakandi following a loud noise described by the authorities as an explosion.

    The incident at the country's largest granular urea producer occurred during an Indian expert's visit on Sunday, said Md Afaz Uddin, head of manual transfer switch department at Jamuna Fertilizer Company Ltd.

    The state-owned urea fertiliser plant formed a five-strong committee on Monday to investigate the incident.

    The NG booster compressor of the factory’s ammonia plant has been experiencing numerous issues lately, including excessive nitrogen wastage, according to the JFCL.

    The authorities informed Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd, an international air and gas compressor manufacturing company, to purchase and replace the NG booster.

    Later, the company sent a three-member team to inspect the factory, during which the “explosion” occurred.

    Production had resumed at the Jamuna fertiliser factory in December 2022 following a six-month halt due to a gas crisis.

    Established in 1990, the factory produces 1,700 tonnes of urea every day. This fertiliser is supplied to 20 northern districts.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh cabinet clears draft law to limit discretionary powers of income tax officials
    Law to limit discretionary powers of income tax officials
    A mathematical formula instead of discretion will be used to calculate income tax
    Large gas reserve discovered in Bhola
    Large gas deposit found in Bhola
    The total volume of gas deposited in the reserve can be confirmed in 72 hours, an official says
    The Indian parliament building is pictured on the opening day of the parliament session in New Delhi, India, Jun 17, 2019.
    Indian govt to borrow 16tn rupees in fiscal 2023/24
    A separate group of economists forecast the government would bring the budget deficit down to 6.0% of GDP in 2023/24
    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives at a news conference during the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, US, Oct 14, 2022. Yellen is digging in to oversee billions of dollars in federal climate and infrastructure spending, close associates say, defying demands from Republicans to step down.
    US wants to see quicker progress on WB reforms
    The World Bank's ‘evolution roadmap’ calls for the bank to negotiate with shareholders ahead of April meetings on proposals that include a capital increase and new lending tools

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher