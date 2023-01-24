Sudden halt on production at Jamuna fertiliser factory after ‘explosion’

Urea and ammonia production has stopped at the Jamuna fertiliser factory in Jamalpur’s Tarakandi following a loud noise described by the authorities as an explosion.

The incident at the country's largest granular urea producer occurred during an Indian expert's visit on Sunday, said Md Afaz Uddin, head of manual transfer switch department at Jamuna Fertilizer Company Ltd.

The state-owned urea fertiliser plant formed a five-strong committee on Monday to investigate the incident.