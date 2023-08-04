Sri Lanka's inflation down but outlook is still cloudy: analysts

Economic stability has improved since March after a $2.9 billion rescue package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, the country needs to focus on reducing losses at state enterprises and to pass on energy prices as per IMF conditions which may boost inflation, analysts warned.

"The high base effect issue will finish off in the next two months and beyond that we might actually see a slight upward push in inflation with the currency depreciation and possibly a bit of food inflation coming into play," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First Capital.

"There could be some volatility in the last quarter and inflation could end the year at the 6%-8% range."

Sri Lanka's currency has appreciated about 10% this year but analysts are concerned it could come under pressure from stronger import demand in the last quarter.

A government decision to raise water tariffs by as much as 50%, higher global commodity prices and severe dry weather in some rice growing regions will also pressure prices, several analysts said.

Higher global cooking gas costs could also have an impact, Muditha Peiris, head of the state-run LPG company said on Friday, but ruled out immediate price hikes.

The country's central bank remains confident in the downward trend. It expects the rate to fall within the 4%-6% target band and even dip below it in the next two months.