Pakistan, IMF discuss $2.5bn standby arrangement

Dar did not elaborate on what the mechanism was.

The ninth review is in order after recent adjustments but Pakistan is keen to receive the entire undisbursed amount, which is only possible in a new programme, the Express Tribune daily said, quoting highly-placed sources.

It said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed signing a new stand-by arrangement (SBA) worth $2.6 billion for a short term of six months with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The IMF's resident representative Esther Perez and Dar did not respond to a request for comment.

Pakistan's Dawn newspaper also said an SBA was one option discussed to access pending funds after expiry of the EFF.

The south Asian nation is in dire need of external financing and has allocated $2.5 billion in IMF support in its annual budget, which will also be key to unlock other avenues of funding.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he expected an agreement in a day or two, with the lender saying it was holding talks with the aim of "quickly reaching an agreement on financial support from the IMF".

It did not say if the financing was part of the EFF or a new SBA.

Pakistan's international bonds rallied sharply for a third straight session amid rising hopes of IMF funding.