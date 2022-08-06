Unusually large US jobs number stokes case for 'unusually large' rate hike

The US Federal Reserve faces renewed pressure to deliver another 75 basis point interest rate hike at its upcoming meeting in September as fresh data showed job gains unexpectedly accelerating and overall employment at a record high despite soaring inflation and rising borrowing costs.

The economy added 528,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday, a far larger-than-expected number than expected. Data for June was revised higher to show 398,000 jobs created instead of the previously reported 372,000, while the unemployment rate fell to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5%.

The strength of the labour market is a double-edged sword for Fed officials. They see it as an encouraging sign they can continue to raise rates to tame inflation without causing a sharp spike in the unemployment rate, but also a concerning one given the labor market will need to cool to help ease price pressures.

Friday's blowout number of job gains will likely on balance give policymakers further pause for thought on whether they are raising rates quickly enough to bring down inflation. An extremely tight jobs market has been fueling strong wage growth and Friday's report showed average hourly earnings rising more than expected, to 5.2% from one year previously.

Investors in futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate immediately upped their bets the central bank would raise its policy rate by 75 basis points in September to an almost 70% probability, up from around 40% before the employment report.