World's apparel, sneakers hub Vietnam struggles as US ban on Xinjiang cotton bites

The US clampdown hurts as it comes on top of a drop in clothing demand from richer nations that has already dented industrial output and exports from the Southeast Asian manufacturing powerhouse, a major supplier to big brands such as Gap, Nike and Adidas.

Of the $15 million worth of apparel and footwear shipments held up for UFLPA checks more than 80% were from Vietnam, and only 13% of its cargoes were cleared for entry, US customs data up to April 3 showed.

Many US importers are still sanguine, but their supply chains could still be disrupted as Vietnam's apparel makers depend on China for about half of their input materials, according to the country's industry association.

Vietnamese manufacturers, trade associations and the industry ministry did not reply to Reuters questions about the impact of UFLPA.

The value of shipments from Vietnam that have been denied entry to the US exceeded $2 million, three times more than those from China - with the sanctions having increased exponentially in the first months of this year.

While US controls have been far more frequent for the electronics industry, especially for solar panels which could be made with polysilicon from Xinjiang, only 1% of electronics cargoes checked were denied entry, as opposed to 43% of apparel and footwear shipments.

In total, customs checked nearly 3,600 shipments worth more than $1 billion from a range of countries to ascertain they did not carry goods with input from forced labor in Xinjiang, US customs data showed.