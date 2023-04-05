Europe's banks ramp up bespoke loan trades to reduce risk

Marlow said banks that had in the past used SRTs once every three years could now deploy them "once or even multiple times" a year to free up credit lines that may be used for further lending in an increasingly capital-constrained environment.

With synthetic structures, a bank transfers the risk via credit derivatives or guarantees but keeps holding the underlying exposures.

To minimise the risk the bank would face were the investor unable to make good on its part of the trade, cash collateral is posted to cover the potential losses whose risk has been transferred, which market sources say is key for the bank to obtain the capital relief from the regulator.

The ECB, which directly oversees the most significant banks in the euro zone, said that the bulk of the transactions in 2022 involved loans that are still performing, a change from 2021 when soured loans made up more than a third of such trades.

'KNOCKING ON DOOR'

The first quarter of this year "was particularly busy", said Olivier Renault, managing director at Pemberton Asset Management, which has sold banks protection on loan portfolios.

His firm is talking with lenders on "50-plus" SRT plans and expects a strong pipeline for 2023 "as banks have fewer options to bolster their capital ratios".

The ECB, which has not published data for SRT trades in 2022, typically does not name the banks involved, the number of proposed transactions at any one time nor the likely volume.

The Bank of England does not publish any SRT-related data.

However, some banks do disclose them.

Germany's Oldenburgische Landesbank AG said last week it had entered into its first SRT and boosted its common equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of balance sheet strength, by 40 basis points. OLB, backed by Apollo Global Management, previously reported a CET1 ratio of 13.6% for 2022.

And in November, BayernLB placed a 1 billion euro synthetic securitisation that referenced a portfolio comprising corporate loans through which it freed up around half a billion euros in risk-weighted assets for new transactions, its Chief Risk Officer Marcus Kramer said in a press release at the time

While banks were already using such deals before last month's banking sector turmoil, the failure of two US lenders and the rescue of Credit Suisse have added to existing concerns about the impact of an economic slowdown on loan portfolios.

Banks are seeing "disruption in the market and the closer scrutiny of idiosyncratic risk, and to consistently fund and capitalise their businesses going forward, they know they need to take action earlier than may normally be the case," said Robert Bradbury, head of structured credit at Alvarez & Marsal.

Lenders' funding costs are also rising after a hit to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bondholders from the Swiss-engineered rescue takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS jolted the market.

Filippo Alloatti, head of credit at Federated Hermes, said the unseasonal pick-up in demand for SRTs suggests banks believe recession is "knocking on the door".

Italy's biggest bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, said that last year it transferred credit risk through a number of deals on loans totalling 15.7 billion euros, with one worth 7.5 billion euros in the fourth quarter among Europe's largest.