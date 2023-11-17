India cenbank tightens rules for personal loans, credit cards amid demand surge

India's central bank on Thursday tightened norms for personal loans and credit cards, raising the risk of slowing loan growth.

The tighter rules, in the form of higher capital requirements, will make such loans costlier and likely curb growth in these categories, which have outpaced the overall bank credit growth of about 15% over the past year.

The Reserve Bank of India has increased the risk weights for banks and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), or the capital that banks need to set aside for every loan, by 25 percentage points to 125% on retail loans, it said in a statement.