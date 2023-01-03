Indian shares recoup losses to move higher on financials' boost

Indian shares reversed losses to move higher on Tuesday, helped by an uptick in financials on strong quarterly updates and hopes of liquidity surplus in the banking system.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.18% at 18,230.05 as of 11:25 am IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.15% to 61,260.25.

Most of the major sectoral indexes swung to gains after a weak start, with the high weightage financials rising 0.4% and IT stocks adding over 0.5%. On the day, 35 of the Nifty 50 constituents advanced.

Among financials, CSB Bank, South Indian Bank and Karnataka Bank rose between 5% and 6.5% after they gave strong quarterly updates, including reporting a rise in deposits.